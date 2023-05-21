Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/20/2023 – 20:30

Share



The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, was discharged from hospital this Saturday, 20, and will continue to recover at home, according to information released by the Supreme Court. Toffoli had been hospitalized on Wednesday, the 17th, at the DF Star Hospital, in Brasília, with a diagnosis of covid-19.

This is not the first time the minister has contracted the virus. In 2020, he was diagnosed with covid-19, had mild respiratory symptoms and recovered at home following medical recommendations from intensive care cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar.























