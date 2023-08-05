Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/04/2023 – 21:01 Share

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), acquitted a man convicted of stealing a shirt valued at R$65. In the decision, signed on Tuesday (1st), the minister applied the principle of insignificance to annul the condemnation.

Mendonça accepted a request for acquittal made by the Public Defender of Minas Gerais. He was sentenced by the state court to two years in prison in a closed regime for the theft of the garment.

Before reaching the Supreme Court, the defendant had his sentence reduced to one year in prison, but the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) upheld the conviction as it understood that the case involves a four-time recidivist.

When determining the acquittal, André Mendonça evaluated that the conduct did not characterize a serious threat and that only the antecedents do not prevent the application of the benefit.

“The principle of insignificance was excluded, exclusively, due to the patient’s criminal history, in view of the multiple final convictions. Such a circumstance, however, is not capable of, in isolation, preventing the benefit”, concluded the minister.