Decision by Minister Edson Fachin determines that the Executive and Legislative branches have until September 11 to decide on compensation
STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Edson Fachin responded to the request from the president’s government on Tuesday night (16.Jul.2024) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Congress to extend the deadline for the Legislative and Executive branches to sign an agreement to compensate for the payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants.
The judge gave a deadline bigger than requested by the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) and the Senate’s Attorney General’s Office – which represents Congress. It determined that a solution to the issue be found by September 11th. The suggestion of the 2 Powers was August 30. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 162 kB).
“The effective efforts of the federal Executive and Legislative Branches, as well as of various civil society groups, to resolve the issue have been proven in the records. Therefore, it is up to the constitutional jurisdiction to promote such spaces and the political construction of such solutions. These reasons militate in favor of granting the request deducted”, wrote Fachin in the decision.
Before, Congress had even July, 19 to approve the project that is being processed in the Senate with an agreement. Earlier, the president Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) postponed the vote and confirmed the request to give more time to the topic.
According to the document presented by the AGU and the Senate’s Legal Department, the project’s consideration in plenary was scheduled for July 10, but was not done because negotiations with the Ministry of Finance regarding compensation measures were not concluded.
The bodies also claimed that the approach of the Congressional recess, which begins on July 18, impacts the “capacity for deliberation” About the subject, “clearly demonstrating the urgency and need to grant additional time to build consensus”.
Minister Edson Fachin made the decision because he is in charge of the Court’s duty until this Tuesday (16th July).
COMPENSATION
The agreement for the gradual re-taxation of payroll taxes in the 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities was signed in May between the government and Congress. The benefit is guaranteed in 2024, but the gradual return of the tax will begin in 2025 and continue until 2027.
The imbroglio is the source of resources to compensate for the tax relief. Congress does not accept any more tax increases and has discarded the government’s proposal to increase the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) of banks by 1 pp (percentage point).
On the other hand, Planalto has not shown receptiveness to Congress’ proposals, as it considers the volume of resources that will be collected to be unpredictable.
UNDERSTAND THE IMPASSE
Reducing the burden on a sector means that it will have a reduction or exemption from taxes. In practice, it makes hiring and retaining employees in companies cheaper. Defenders of the mechanism say that this type of practice stimulates the economy and promotes job creation.
The Lula government, however, wants to end the benefit. The more tax breaks, the lower the tax collection. The Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadwants to balance public accounts and eliminate the deficit in 2024.
In its eagerness to gain momentum to negotiate the end of the benefit with Congress, the federal government asked the Supreme Court to consider the waiver of the payroll unconstitutional.
Minister Cristiano Zanin, appointed by Lula, issued an injunction that suspended the benefit.
After Zanin’s provisional decision, the government reached an agreement with Congress. The tax relief for the sectors will be fully effective in 2024, but will gradually end in the following years until 2028.
Haddad tried to push through a provisional measure that would provide compensation through changes to PIS/Cofins (Social Integration Program/Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) credits. Business sectors quickly reacted and Congress returned the proposal.
It was decided that the impasse would be resolved through the legislative procedure.
TAX EXEMPTION TIMELINE
Read the chronological order of events:
- 13.jun.2023 – Senate Economic Affairs Committee approves extension of tax relief to 17 sectors. Haddad says “not understanding the rush” to vote on the topic;
- 25.Oct.2023 – Congress approves the postponement of tax waivers until 2027, including payroll tax relief for municipalities with up to 156.2 thousand inhabitants;
- 23.nov.2023 – Lula vetoes the measure;
- 24.nov.2023 – Haddad says he would present a “solution” for payroll tax relief after December 12, 2023;
- 14.Dec.2023 – Congress overturns Lula’s veto and tax exemption remains in place until 2027;
- 28.Dec.2023 – Haddad proposes a gradual re-taxation of the payroll via MP 1,202 of 2023, with effects from April 1, 2024;
- 27.Feb.2024 – Lula removes the payroll tax exemption from the provisional measure and sends the PL (bill) 493 of 2024with gradual re-taxation;
- 9.Feb.2024 – Chamber of Deputies approves constitutional urgency regime for re-taxation projects;
- 10.Apr.2024 – without an agreement with Congress, the bill on re-taxation has its urgency status removed;
- 24.Apr.20240 – AGU calls on the STF to consider the exemption unconstitutional;
- 25.Apr.2024 – STF minister, Cristiano Zanin considers the payroll and municipal tax exemption to be unconstitutional and overturns;
- 9.may.2024 – government and Congress reach an agreement to postpone the tax relief until the end of 2024 and have a gradual re-taxation until 2028;
- 15.may.2024 – government asks the STF to resume the payroll and municipal tax exemption;
- 17.may.2024 – STF grants 60 days for the government and Congress to find financing of R$26.3 billion for payroll and municipal tax relief in 2024;
- 4.jun.2024 – Ministry of Finance releases a provisional measure that limits the use of PIS/Cofins credits, which would result in up to R$29 billion for the Union;
- 5.jun.2024 – sectors and Congress criticize the measure;
- 11.jun.2024 – President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) returns parts of the MP and discussions restart;
- 13.jun.2024 – Haddad says he will listen to senators’ proposals on compensation;
- 19.jun.2024 – the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, it says that some proposals were heard;
- 25.jun.2024 – Pacheco it says that the Treasury agreed with the measures presented by the Senate;
- 1st July 2024 – the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, it says that the government expects to define a compensation proposal on July 2;
- 8.Jul.2024 – Government recognizes resistance in the Upper House and wants more dialogue with Pacheco;
- 9.jul.2024 – Pacheco it says wanting to vote on the text on July 10th;
- 9.jul.2024 – Haddad it says who presented “menu” to the Senate with options for compensation;
- 10.Jul.2024 – Haddad says that some spending cuts may be brought forward to compensate for the tax relief;
- 10.Jul.2024 – government considers increasing CSLL, says the text’s rapporteur;
- 16.Jul.2024 – Congress and government decide to request an extension of the deadline until August 30th;
- 12.Jul.2024 – Rodrigo Pacheco states that increasing CSLL to compensate for the payroll tax relief for sectors of the economy and municipalities “it doesn’t make sense” and would not find “political receptivity” in Congress;
- 16.Jul.2024 – Pacheco confirms postponement of the vote on compensation and announces that Congress and AGU will request postponement of the deadline for responding to the STF.
