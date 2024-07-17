Decision by Minister Edson Fachin determines that the Executive and Legislative branches have until September 11 to decide on compensation

STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Edson Fachin responded to the request from the president’s government on Tuesday night (16.Jul.2024) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Congress to extend the deadline for the Legislative and Executive branches to sign an agreement to compensate for the payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants.

The judge gave a deadline bigger than requested by the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) and the Senate’s Attorney General’s Office – which represents Congress. It determined that a solution to the issue be found by September 11th. The suggestion of the 2 Powers was August 30. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 162 kB).

“The effective efforts of the federal Executive and Legislative Branches, as well as of various civil society groups, to resolve the issue have been proven in the records. Therefore, it is up to the constitutional jurisdiction to promote such spaces and the political construction of such solutions. These reasons militate in favor of granting the request deducted”, wrote Fachin in the decision.

Before, Congress had even July, 19 to approve the project that is being processed in the Senate with an agreement. Earlier, the president Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) postponed the vote and confirmed the request to give more time to the topic.

According to the document presented by the AGU and the Senate’s Legal Department, the project’s consideration in plenary was scheduled for July 10, but was not done because negotiations with the Ministry of Finance regarding compensation measures were not concluded.

The bodies also claimed that the approach of the Congressional recess, which begins on July 18, impacts the “capacity for deliberation” About the subject, “clearly demonstrating the urgency and need to grant additional time to build consensus”.

Minister Edson Fachin made the decision because he is in charge of the Court’s duty until this Tuesday (16th July).

COMPENSATION

The agreement for the gradual re-taxation of payroll taxes in the 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities was signed in May between the government and Congress. The benefit is guaranteed in 2024, but the gradual return of the tax will begin in 2025 and continue until 2027.

The imbroglio is the source of resources to compensate for the tax relief. Congress does not accept any more tax increases and has discarded the government’s proposal to increase the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) of banks by 1 pp (percentage point).

On the other hand, Planalto has not shown receptiveness to Congress’ proposals, as it considers the volume of resources that will be collected to be unpredictable.

UNDERSTAND THE IMPASSE

Reducing the burden on a sector means that it will have a reduction or exemption from taxes. In practice, it makes hiring and retaining employees in companies cheaper. Defenders of the mechanism say that this type of practice stimulates the economy and promotes job creation.

The Lula government, however, wants to end the benefit. The more tax breaks, the lower the tax collection. The Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadwants to balance public accounts and eliminate the deficit in 2024.

In its eagerness to gain momentum to negotiate the end of the benefit with Congress, the federal government asked the Supreme Court to consider the waiver of the payroll unconstitutional.

Minister Cristiano Zanin, appointed by Lula, issued an injunction that suspended the benefit.

After Zanin’s provisional decision, the government reached an agreement with Congress. The tax relief for the sectors will be fully effective in 2024, but will gradually end in the following years until 2028.

Haddad tried to push through a provisional measure that would provide compensation through changes to PIS/Cofins (Social Integration Program/Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) credits. Business sectors quickly reacted and Congress returned the proposal.

It was decided that the impasse would be resolved through the legislative procedure.

TAX EXEMPTION TIMELINE

Read the chronological order of events: