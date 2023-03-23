Actions that question the power of the Public Ministry to initiate and conduct investigations are on the agenda of the physical plenary

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) judgments agenda for this Thursday (23.Mar.2023) includes 3 actions that question the competence of the MP (Public Prosecutor’s Office) to initiate criminal investigations.

The matters began to be analyzed by the ministers in a virtual plenary session in early December 2022. The rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, voted for the constitutionality of the rules in force on the subject (here is the full of the vote – 133 KB).

Gilmar Mendes expressed his opposition, and was joined by ministers Dias Toffoli and Ricardo Lewandowski. Fachin asked for prominence in the matters and the judgment was taken to the physical plenary of the Court.

The actions were presented by Adepol (Association of Police Chiefs of Brazil) and by the PL (Liberal Party). contest the Resolution No. 77/2004, of the Superior Council of the Federal Public Ministrywhich regulates the initiation and processing of criminal investigation proceedings within the scope of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On March 14, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, sent a memorial (here is the full – 283 KB) to ministers to reinforce the position of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) for the constitutionality of the investigative power of the Brazilian MP.

Specialists consider that the subject presents complexities. Lawyer Sérgio Lessa, specialist in Criminal Law at Peixoto & Cury Advogados, points out that, on the one hand, the criminal investigation conducted by the MP is “absolutely consolidated” through the PICs (Criminal Investigatory Procedures).

On the other hand, the criminal proceduremoved towards an accusatory structure within which it is expected that all actors in criminal prosecution have their roles very well defined and limited, so that one does not encroach on the prerogative of the other”, says the lawyer.

“AJust as the judge should not produce evidence, because this could contaminate him when sentencing the case, the Public Ministry, ideally, should not promote an investigation for itself either.“, says the expert.

For Verônica Brown, specialist in Criminal Law and partner at Pimentel e Fonti Advogados, the debate is resumed by the Supreme Court at an opportune moment. “We face, on a daily basis, investigative procedures initiated and conducted in disagreement with the most basic guarantees provided for in our laws“, declares.

“We are debating the investigative powers of a body that exercises the accusatory function in criminal proceedings and, therefore, does not act with the impartiality of the police authorities. There is, in this scenario, an evident confusion of roles: the Public Prosecutor’s Office investigates to then accuse“.