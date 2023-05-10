Actions will be judged on May 17; deal with a section that protects platforms from crimes committed by users

The President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, scheduled for May 17 the judgment of several actions that may define the rules of accountability of companies that operate social networks.

Actions were guided that deal with the rules defined in the Internet Civil Framework (Law 12.965/2014), which says that “the internet application provider” can only respond civilly for unlawful acts caused by users if they fail to comply with a court order for the removal of the content in question.

A case should also be judged on the validity of court decisions that determined the blocking of the WhatsApp application across the country in 2020.

The discussion involves court injunctions that determine the breach of secrecy of users investigated in criminal proceedings, but which are not complied with by social networks.

The release of cases for judgment occurs one week after the postponementin the National Congress, of the vote on the bill that deals with the fight against disinformation and regulates social networks.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided, on the 2nd, to remove the vote on the PL (bill) from the agenda 2,630known as PL das fake news.

PL OF FAKE NEWS

Lira postponed the vote on the bill to rapporteur’s request of the proposal, deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-RJ). He said he needed more time to accept the suggestions from the stands.

“Listening carefully to the rapporteur’s request, which for me was enough, and the leaders also point to a way out of maintaining the dialogue, therefore, ex officio, the project will not be voted on tonight”, declared Lira in plenary.

In addition to more time, the Power360 found that Orlando’s request was made due to lack of security in relation to the number of supporters to approve the proposal. Upon arriving at the Chamber on May 2, Lira stated that the text would only be guided if it had votes enough to pass.

The stands of republicans, PL and the federation PSDB-Citizenship have already announced that they will vote against the proposal. The issue was discussed at a meeting of party leaders on May 2. A majority of bench leaders were in favor of voting of the text this week, but changed its position after Orlando’s request.

Read more about the fake news bill:

The project is the target of strong pressure and criticism from the opposition, from religious benches and from digital platforms, the so-called big techssuch as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok.

The proposal determines punishments for those who disseminate false information and establishes rules to increase the transparency of digital platforms. The text creates rules for the use of social networks by public authorities; extends parliamentary immunity on social media to congressmen and public officials; and stipulates that journalistic companies are remunerated for content published on the internet.

With information from Brazil Agency.