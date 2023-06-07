Ministers will judge accusation against deputy and former minister Paulo Bernardo from June 16 to 23 in virtual plenary

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) marked the judgment of the president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmannand Paulo Bernardo, former Minister of Planning and Budget in the first mandates of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Presidency.

The trial will be held in a virtual plenary from June 16 to 23. The rapporteur for the action is Minister Edson Fachin.

In 2019, the Justice of the Federal District decided to absolve Lula and the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). Also acquitted in the case were former ministers Antonio Palocci and Guido Mantega and former PT treasurer João Vaccari Neto.

According to the accusation filed by the then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, in 2017, Lula and other members of the PT would have participated in a bribery scheme that provided BRL 1.48 billion to the PT leadership from 2002 to 2016.

Still according to the complaint, the illicit advantages would have been paid in contracts of the Petrobrasof BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Ministry of Planning and other public administration bodies during the Lula and Dilma governments.

In March 2023, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araujo, asked that the STF reject the complaint for lack of “just cause”.