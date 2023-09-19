CPI rapporteur of the 8th of January criticizes minister André Mendonça’s decision to authorize Crivelatti not to go to the commission

The rapporteur of the CPI of the 8th of January, Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), criticized the STF after minister André Mendonça authorized Osmar Crivelatti not to attend his testimony to the commission on Tuesday (September 18, 2023).

“Recent injunctions by STF ministers that exempt deponents from going to the CPMI undermine § 3 of art. 58 of the CF, when they take away our own powers of investigation from a judicial authority”, he wrote the senator in her profile on X (ex-Twitter). He declared that the decision is a “undue interference of Power over another”.

Section 3 of article 58 of the Federal Constitution determines:

“Parliamentary commissions of inquiry, which will have investigative powers specific to the judicial authorities, in addition to others provided for in the regulations of the respective Houses, will be created by the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, jointly or separately, upon request from one third of their members. members, to investigate a specific fact and for a certain period of time, with their conclusions, if applicable, forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, so that it promotes the civil or criminal liability of the offenders”.

If the ex-president’s former advisor Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decides to go to the committee, he is guaranteed the right to remain silent during questions from congressmen.

Still according to Mendonça’s decision, Crivelatti will be able to count on “assistance by a lawyer during the act”just as it will not need to be “subject to the commitment to tell the truth or to subscribe to terms with that content” nor “suffer physical or moral embarrassment”.