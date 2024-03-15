Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 12:17

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) already has a majority to acquit, for the first time, a defendant from January 8th: locksmith Geraldo Filipe da Silva, who was homeless at the time of the coup attempt. Five ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur, Alexandre de Mores, and understood that there is not sufficient evidence that the accused “joined” the extremists, “intentionally adhering to the attempt to take power and destroy the Palácio do Planalto, the Congress and the Supreme”.

Geraldo was arrested red handed on January 8th. His release permit was issued in November last year, after 10 months and 16 days in prison.

The criminal action against Geraldo is analyzed in a virtual plenary trial that began on the 8th and is expected to end this Friday, the 15th. Ministers Cristiano Zanin, Flávio Dino, Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli and Luís followed Moraes' vote. Roberto Barroso. Until the end of the session, the magistrates can change their votes and the other members of the Court must submit their statements.

If the majority already formed in the trial remains or is supported by the votes of other ministers, Geraldo will be the first defendant of January 8th to be acquitted of all the crimes charged in the complaint – armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d'état, qualified damage and deterioration of listed heritage.

Six months after the opening of the criminal case, in May 2023, the Attorney General's Office, which denounced Geraldo, defended the rejection of the accusation. He argued that “it has not been sufficiently demonstrated” that the accused had “intentionally participated, in the capacity of executor” for the crimes of January 8th.

When analyzing the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes considered that there is no evidence that could prove Geraldo Filipe's intent, intent, in committing the crimes attributed to him by the Attorney General's Office.

“Despite the materiality of the crime, in the context of multitudinous crimes, being proven in the records, with regard to criminal authorship, it has not been sufficiently demonstrated, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant has intentionally contributed, in the capacity of executor, to the consummation of the crimes now considered”, noted the minister in his vote.

Moraes cited the evidence collected in the investigation, the testimonies and the video of the Military Police officer conducting the act, pointing out “reasonable doubt regarding the criminal authorship”.

“There is no evidence that the accused was part of the criminal association, whether by rioting in the camp built near the Army HQ, or otherwise contributing to the execution or incitement of crimes and the recruitment of people. It is not proven, therefore, that Geraldo subjectively allied himself with the criminal crowd and, consequently, participated in the commission of crimes”, he noted.

Geraldo's version

During police interrogation after his arrest, Geraldo said that he had been in Brasília for three months, homeless. He narrated that he was from Pernambuco and that, with a loan from Brazilian aid, he went to the Federal District to “escape from the PCC because they assigned him participation in the Comando Vermelho”.

Regarding January 8, he maintained that “he was alone” and did not know the other detainees. He said he arrived at the Esplanada and saw a police officer being attacked by protesters. He then allegedly jumped over the protective barrier and went to a safe location, when other protesters asked to return. These same people, according to the testimony, would have called Geraldo a “tramp and PT member”. After this discussion, he decided to jump the protective barrier again, came across other military police officers and was detained.

Moraes cited the evidence collected in the investigation, the testimonies and the video of the Military Police officer conducting the act, pointing out “reasonable doubt regarding the criminal authorship”.

“There is no evidence that the accused was part of the criminal association, either by rioting in the camp erected near the Army HQ, or in any other way contributing to the execution or incitement of crimes and the recruitment of people. It is not proven, therefore, that Geraldo subjectively allied himself with the criminal crowd and, consequently, participated in the commission of crimes”, he noted.