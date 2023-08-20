Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 19:06

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) made defendants over 70 investigated for their participation in the coup acts of January 8.

The trial took place in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers enter their votes in the Court’s electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. Voting ended early this Saturday (19).

Related news:

With the end of the trial, the accused start to respond to a criminal proceeding in the Court. At this stage, the witnesses of the defense and the prosecution will be heard. Then the Supreme will decide whether to condemn or acquit the defendants.

They are responsible for the crimes of criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, threat, persecution, incitement to crime and damage to listed property.

So far, around 1,300 people are facing lawsuits at the Supreme Court for participating in the depredation of the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Congress and the Planalto Palace. Approximately 120 investigated remain in prison.