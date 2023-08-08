Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/07/2023 – 23:11 Share

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed this Monday (7) a majority of votes to maintain the decision that determined the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro to adopt measures to fully protect territories with the presence of isolated indigenous people.

The decision was signed in November last year by Minister Edson Fachin, the case’s rapporteur, and is in final judgment in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers enter votes in the Supreme Court’s electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.

In addition to the rapporteur, ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Luís Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux voted in the same direction.

Nunes Marques did not endorse the decision as he understands that it is necessary to prove the allegations of lack of protection for indigenous people. André Mendonça also accompanied the rapporteur, but made reservations.

The request for protection was made to the STF by the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib). The action was filed in June last year due to the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, in Amazonas.

In 2022, Funai reported that the “hole Indian”, the last remnant of an unidentified ethnic group that was massacred in the 1990s, died. The indigenous person had been monitored by the agency for 26 years.

The isolated Indians who lived in the region were the target of several attacks during the 1980s and 1990s. Thus, the Indian group, which was already small, ended up decimated, leaving the man as the only survivor. of the huts where he lived.