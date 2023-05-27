Decision was unanimous; the Supreme judged a lawsuit filed by two associations of magistrates

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) unanimously voted to maintain in force the provision of Complementary Law 152/2015, which established the compulsory retirement of all magistrates in Brazil at 75 years.

The Justices of the Court dismissed the ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) filed by the AMB (Association of Brazilian Magistrates) and by Anamatra (National Association of Labor Justice Magistrates).

In your vote (full – 85 KB), the rapporteur of the action, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, declared that the law followed the strictly regulatory purpose. In his view, there was no excess of the constitutionally outlined limits, especially in relation to the public agents affected by the measure and the age for compulsory retirement.

According to Barroso, when providing for the need to regulate the compulsory retirement age, the Constitution did not indicate a specific authority as responsible for initiating the legislative process. Thus, the constitutionality of the law passed by Congress is confirmed.