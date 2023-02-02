Ministers judge Carmen Lucia’s injunction in the virtual plenary; formed a majority to extend the term of execution of the appeals

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority for the extension of the deadline for the execution of the resources of the so-called Paulo Gustavo Law (PLC No. 195 of 2022) for December 31. The ministers participate in an extraordinary virtual session this Thursday (2.Feb.2023), in which they judge the injunction issued by Minister Cármen Lúcia on the subject. Here’s the full of the decision (198 KB).

So far, 7 ministers have followed Carmen’s position: Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux, Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Ricardo Lewandowski and Nunes Marques. Ministers Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and André Mendonça still need to speak. In the virtual plenary, magistrates cast their votes without discussion. The trial started at 00:00 and ended at 23:59.

The decision is valid until December 31 or until the appreciation of the Provisional Measure 1,135 of 2022 by the National Congress, which deals with financial support for the cultural sector as a result of the pandemic. Only Nunes Marques cast his vote separately (here’s the full – 78 KB).

In March 2022, the National Congress approved the project that allocates BRL 3.9 billion to the cultural sector, with the aim of mitigating damage caused by the covid-19 pandemic. the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the text and also that of the Aldir Blanc 2 Act (Law 14,399 of 2022), but congressmen overrode the vetoes.

Destined for the same theme, the Aldir Blanc Act provides for the annual transfer of R$ 3 billion to States and municipalities for investments in culture for 5 years. The resources are mainly sourced from the financial surplus of the National Culture Fund, from the Federal Budget.

In August 2022, the government edited a Provisional Measure changing parts of the law and postponing the payment of the measures. Here’s the full (82 KB).

Thus, it made it possible for the Union transfers provided for in the Paulo Gustavo Law to be made in 2023, and not in 2022. However, the legislation defined that the States and municipalities would execute the resources later that year. The Sustainability Network party asked the STF to extend this deadline, which was granted by Cármen Lúcia’s injunction.

In her decision, the minister classified the MP as a “administrative indolence”. The magistrate also considered that “Hthe unequivocal and qualified urgency in the measures to be adopted for application” of the resources provided for by law.

The judgment of the case still in the 1st week of the Judiciary Year was requested by Carmen Lúcia in her injunction to the President of the Supreme Court, Rosa Weber.