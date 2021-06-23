the plenary of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) validated this Wednesday (June 23, 2021), by 7 votes to 4, the decision of the 2nd Panel that declared the former judge Sergio Moro partial in the triplex case of Guarujá, which targeted the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The decision sends the criminal action to square one and is a victory for the PT against the Car wash.

The trial was resumed with the reading of the votes of Marco Aurélio Mello and the president of the STF, Luiz Fux. In April, the ministers had already formed a majority due to the suspicion of Moro, but the session was suspended due to a request for a view (more time for analysis) by the dean. Marco Aurélio returned the process to vote before retiring from the court on July 12th.

The minister voted against the decision that declared Moro a suspect. He said that the former judge was considered a national hero, but that “from day to night”, became suspicious based on the dialogues obtained by hackers. here is the whole (480 KB).

“To say that the suspicion is revealed in spurious recordings is to admit that the illicit act produces effects, it is worth noting that the authenticity of the recordings has not been elucidated. Anyway, it would be involving normal dialogues, considered the artisans of the Judiciary. What is common in day-to-day proceedings”, said Marcus Aurelius. “We must move towards the conclusion that the Panel could not unarchive what was already filed and proceed with the trial to conclude that the formalized request was well founded, calling into question the major work, which implied the course of Brazil”.

Fux concluded the judgment by stating that the discussion of Moro’s suspicion took into account “stolen evidence”, citing dialogues between the former judge and Lava Jato prosecutors.

“A stolen evidence, which was later washed away. It’s like money laundering. It’s stolen evidence, illicit“, said. “It is very important to imagine that this suspicion has brought down a process of so many years, 7 years of process were excluded from the legal world“.

The decision of the STF sends to square one the criminal action of the triplex case because it prevents the reuse of the evidence touched by Moro in the process. In theory, this hinders a new conviction against Lula, something that could frustrate the PT’s eventual candidacy for the presidency in 2022.

Moro’s suspicion is valid only in the case of the Guarujá triplex and is not applied to the other 3 criminal actions of Lava Jato against Lula. The PT’s defense, however, is considering asking the STF to extend its effects to other processes that had part of their conduct made by the former judge.

Lula was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months by Moro in 2017 for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. The penalty was extended by the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) to 12 years and one month, and reduced by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to 8 years and 10 months. It was the PT’s first sentence in the Lava Jato and the one that landed him in prison for 570 days, removing the former president from the 2018 elections after being framed in the Clean Record Law.

