According to Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, the act is within the scope of the National Justice Department and in accordance with the law.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), upheld an act by the National Inspector of Justice, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, who suspended a promotion notice for the filling of 13 vacancies for federal judges of 2nd instance in the TRF-1 ( Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region).

In the rapporteur’s assessment, the decision did not go beyond the powers of the National Justice Department of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) and is in accordance with the law. Here’s the intact of Lewandowski’s decision (207 KB).

THE help (Association of Federal Judges of the First Region) filed a writ of mandamus against the blocking of the promotion. The entity points out that, by law, vacant positions of substitute federal judges can be used for the creation of new positions of federal judge.

Based on this rule, the TRF-1 amended its Internal Regulations to define how these new positions would be distributed and which federal courts would be responsible for making the vacant positions of federal substitute judge available.

The court has 7 vacant positions for magistrates to fill according to merit and 6 according to seniority. The session for voting on the list of names would be held on Thursday (10.nov). However, in response to a request from the ABJD (Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy), Salomão suspended the session.

The magistrate said to be “premature” the accomplishment of the promotion by merit in the TRF-1. The public notice established that federal judges from the 1st and 6th Region could compete for the vacancies.

Solomon mentioned that the TRF-6 (Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region) was installed 3 months ago. For the magistrate, “need for deliberations by the Court itself and the Federal Justice Council regarding the transformation of the existing judicial units, with regard to the competence and provision of the positions of judges created”.

Another point highlighted by the magistrate was that the Federal Justice Council is responsible for regulating the merit criteria for promotion when there is a possibility of competition between judges from both courts.

In the request, the ABJD said that the TRF-1 would have given “political direction” to appointments and proceeded in a manner “stench” supposedly to ensure that the choice is not made by president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

There is no new date for the list voting session. With this, it is possible that the choice of names will be up to Lula, who takes over the Planalto on January 1, 2023.

After the courts have deliberated on the nominees, the lists are sent for nomination by the President of the Republic. The Chief Executive can choose which magistrates to appoint from the list formed by judges on the basis of merit. In cases of promotion by seniority, it is only up to the president to appoint the judges defined by the Courts.

Lewandowski evaluated that the questioned act did not formally extrapolate the institutional competences assured to the National Justice Department. For the minister, the CNJ Internal Regulations and the Federal Constitution authorize, “clearly and without doubt”, the appreciation of the matter.

The minister also explained that the contest prepared by the TRF-1 contemplates the possibility of competition from federal judges of the 6th Region, in addition to the magistrates of the 1st Region. However, the law that provides for the creation of the TRF-6 establishes that it is up to the CJF (Council of Federal Justice) to regulate the merit criteria for promotion when there is a possibility of competition between federal judges of both courts.

The creation of the TRF-6 was sanctioned by the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in October 2021 to “vent” the TRF-1, which judges cases coming from the Federal District and 12 other states. The TRF-6 has jurisdiction only in Minas Gerais.