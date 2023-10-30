Kleber Nascimento Freitas is one of the 3 accused of participating in the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, in May 2022

The 2nd class of STF (Supreme Federal Court) confirmed this Monday (30.Oct.2023) the decision that maintained the arrest of Kleber Nascimento Freitas, one of the 3 former agents of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) accused of participating in the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, in May 2022.

The Court validated an individual decision by Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the case, who rejected the defendant’s defense request for release.

The former police officer’s defense appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the previous decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) that maintained the arrest. Among the arguments presented, the lawyers stated that Freitas goes through “serious mental disorders” and there are no adequate conditions for treatment in prison.

Unanimously, the ministers followed the rapporteur and understood that there was no illegality in maintaining the former police officer’s arrest. Regarding the health situation, Fachin said that it is not up to the Supreme Court to evaluate the issue.

In 2022, the case came to light after images posted on the internet showed the police action that arrested Genivaldo in the trunk of a vehicle after he was stopped by agents for riding a motorcycle without a helmet on a highway in Sergipe.

During the approach, a highway police officer threw gas bombs into the car and kept the trunk lid down, preventing Genivaldo from getting out and breathing.

For their conduct, the police officers were fired from the PRF and will be taken to a popular jury for Genivaldo’s death. A trial date has not yet been set.

With information from Brazil Agency