Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/25/2023 – 16:01

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled 9 to 1 to maintain deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) as a defendant for chasing a man with a gun on the eve of the second round of the 2022 elections. loss of her mandate as deputy.

The ministers rejected the deputy’s appeal against the Court’s decision that received the complaint from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in August. Voting ended this Friday, the 24th, the last day for ministers to register their vote in the case. Minister Nunes Marques was the only judge to vote against maintaining the decision that opened criminal proceedings against the deputy. The others accompanied the rapporteur, Gilmar Mendes.

Zambelli’s defense tried to remove the case from the STF, claiming that the case is not related to the exercise of the mandate and should be analyzed in the first instance.

The trial was underway in the STF’s virtual plenary session during the week. In this modality, ministers do not meet in person or via video conference to discuss the process. Votes are recorded on a virtual platform. On Thursday, the 23rd, the Court had already formed a majority.

In October last year, on the eve of the second round between now President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the then Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro, the federal deputy chased a black man along with her security guards in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo. The parliamentarian took out her gun and ran after journalist Luan Araújo to a restaurant in the region.