Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2023 – 11:18 am

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) unanimously denied the request of the Brazilian Post and Telegraph Company (ECT) and upheld a decision by the Superior Labor Court (TST) that granted a dangerous work premium to motorcyclist postmen. The trial was finalized in the virtual plenary, on the night of this Friday, 1st.

The Court analyzed whether postmen driving motorcycles should receive both a premium for the postman activity and a premium for dangerous work, for work carried out on motorcycles. The first additional was established by a collective negotiation between the Postal Service and the workers, due to “rigorous and exhausting conditions, such as exposure to the sun and dehydration”.

The second additional, of dangerousness, is foreseen by the Constitution to remunerate any motorcycle worker “for the risk to physical integrity and life resulting from driving a motorcycle on traffic roads”. It corresponds to an increase of 30% over the employee’s base salary.

For the rapporteur for the action, Justice Rosa Weber, president of the STF, “nothing prevents both from being paid cumulatively to the worker”. “In the case of postmen driving motorcycles, there is an effective cumulative subjection of the worker both to the specific risks of traffic and to the serious work conditions in the external collection of postal objects”, said the minister, in her vote.

Weber had already issued an injunction against ECT in August. In last week’s judgment, this injunction was analyzed by the other ministers, who unanimously denied the company’s request.

Correios went to the STF to try to reverse the 2022 TST decision on the grounds that the additional charges could not be cumulative. For the company, the first, defined in the job and salary plan in 2008, would only remain in effect until a higher standard regulates the issue. The second additional (only for motorcyclists) was introduced in the Constitution in 2014.

The company told the Supreme Court that the TST disrespected the “principle of collective bargaining autonomy” and the STF jurisprudence that prevents “the granting by the Judiciary of remuneration increases for public servants”.