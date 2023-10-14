New service presents a didactic summary of in-person or virtual trials held in the Court’s plenary
The portal of STF (Supreme Federal Court) presented users with a new service, inaugurated from the 1st jurisdictional session chaired by minister Luís Roberto Barroso. This is “Information to Society”, which brings, according to the STF, a didactic summary of the in-person or virtual trials held in the Court’s plenary.
The service is now available with summaries of the cases judged during the week and provides information, such as the results of the vote, facts surrounding the controversy being judged, the reasons for the decision and the respective theses, such as those applied in appeals with general repercussions. Access here.
Below are the processes that already have summaries of the judgments published in “Information to Society“:
- ADPF 347 (Argument of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precepts), in which the plenary recognized that there is a massive violation of fundamental rights in the Brazilian prison system and determined to take action;
- RE 1282553 (Extraordinary Appeal) of the general repercussion, in which the STF decided that criminally convicted people who pass public examinations can be appointed and sworn in. However, there cannot be a relationship between the crime committed and the function to be performed, nor a conflict in schedules between the working day and the regime for serving the sentence.
- RE 842844 of the general repercussion, in which the STF guaranteed pregnant workers the right to maternity leave and provisional stability, regardless of the applicable legal regime, whether contractual or administrative, even if they hold a commission position or are hired for a fixed period.
