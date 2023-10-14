New service presents a didactic summary of in-person or virtual trials held in the Court’s plenary

The portal of STF (Supreme Federal Court) presented users with a new service, inaugurated from the 1st jurisdictional session chaired by minister Luís Roberto Barroso. This is “Information to Society”, which brings, according to the STF, a didactic summary of the in-person or virtual trials held in the Court’s plenary.

The service is now available with summaries of the cases judged during the week and provides information, such as the results of the vote, facts surrounding the controversy being judged, the reasons for the decision and the respective theses, such as those applied in appeals with general repercussions. Access here.

Below are the processes that already have summaries of the judgments published in “Information to Society“: