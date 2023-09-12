Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 21:31

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Rosa Weber, launched this Monday (11) a version of Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in the Kaiapó indigenous language.

Under the convention, to which Brazil is a signatory, countries commit to recognizing the rights of indigenous people and their cultural values, in addition to determining that people be consulted in advance on measures that may affect the community. The international standard came into force in Brazil in 2003.

The launch ceremony was held at the headquarters of Corte, which received a group of indigenous women, ethnic leaders, as well as chief Raoni.

During the ceremony, Rosa Weber defended dialogue to resolve land conflicts and ensure indigenous rights. “I am convinced that a significant part of this polarization of socio-environmental views results more from the lack of qualified dialogue between interested parties and the absence of rational methods of approach”, she stated.

In July, Rosa Weber also launched the first Brazilian Constitution translated into the indigenous language Nheengatu