Award has support from 4 other courts; Reports published from January 8, 2023 to January 8, 2024 may compete

The STF launched this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) the 1st National Judiciary Journalism Award. According to the Court, the initiative is “in recognition of the work of the Brazilian press in defense of the Democratic Rule of Law and citizenship”. In addition to the Federal Supreme Court, the following support the award:

TSE – Superior Electoral Court;

– Superior Electoral Court; STJ – Superior Justice Tribunal;

– Superior Justice Tribunal; TST – Superior Labor Court;

– Superior Labor Court; STM – Superior Military Court.

“Independent, free and professional journalism is the greatest and best ally in the fight against disinformation, hate speech and intolerance”said Rosa Weber, at the launch of the award.

Weber, who turns 75 on October 2, 2023 and leaves the Supreme Court at the end of September, also declared that the “current challenges”, in reference to the extremist acts of January 8, they call for the defense “uncompromising” from the “freedom of the press”.

Find out more about the award below:

registrations – are free;

– are free; how to sign up – exclusively hereby link;

– exclusively hereby link; registration deadline – from September 18, 2023 to January 12, 2024;

– from September 18, 2023 to January 12, 2024; It is possible to consult the notice – yes, just click here (PDF – 267 kB);

– yes, just click here (PDF – 267 kB); which reports will be accepted – those produced and published in the media from January 8, 2023 to January 8, 2024;

– those produced and published in the media from January 8, 2023 to January 8, 2024; awards – 1st place will receive a trophy; works classified from 2nd to 5th place will receive certificates signed by the presidents of the courts;

– 1st place will receive a trophy; works classified from 2nd to 5th place will receive certificates signed by the presidents of the courts; award date – April 24, 2024, at the STJ headquarters, in Brasília;

– April 24, 2024, at the STJ headquarters, in Brasília; who judges the reports – there will be a judging panel for each category of the 5 thematic axes (read below);

– there will be a judging panel for each category of the 5 thematic axes (read below); Who is on the judging panel? – 1 press representative, 1 minister of the court corresponding to the thematic axis or administrative representative and 1 member of an invited associative entity;

– 1 press representative, 1 minister of the court corresponding to the thematic axis or administrative representative and 1 member of an invited associative entity; grades – the committee will give grades from 0 to 10 for the work; in the event of a tiebreaker, it is up to the group to break the tie;

– the committee will give grades from 0 to 10 for the work; in the event of a tiebreaker, it is up to the group to break the tie; thematic axes – there are 5 (STF, TSE, STJ, TST and STM), and each axis will have 4 categories (printed or online journalism), video, audio and photojournalism;

– there are 5 (STF, TSE, STJ, TST and STM), and each axis will have 4 categories (printed or online journalism), video, audio and photojournalism; registration limit – you will be allowed to register for only 1 work per category, paying attention to the limit of registrations in up to 3 thematic axes.