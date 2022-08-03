





The Federal Supreme Court begins to judge this Wednesday, 3, in the first plenary session of the second semester, three actions that question the new Law of Administrative Improbity. The most sensitive point of the judgment – under the attention of both the Public Ministry and politicians framed in the LIA – deals with the retroactivity of the norm sanctioned in 2021, that is, if it will affect processes prior to its edition.

The Supreme Court will decide on the possibility of retroactive application of the new rules both with regard to the statute of limitations and the question of excluding the so-called culpable improbity. The Attorney General’s Office asked for the establishment of two theses: that the rule does not retroact to benefit agents already convicted on the basis of previous rules; and that, despite considerations about the need for intent on the part of the investigated agent, the new LIA continues to allow the punishment of gross error.

“A contrary position would imply transverse amnesty for acts of improbity pursued, in time and in a manner, by the State, in retrogression with regard to the protective capital represented by the Federal Constitution and international treaties”, wrote the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras in an opinion presented to the cut in early July.

The aspects of the new LIA that will be faced by the Supreme are related to a specific case, of a lawsuit proposed by the National Institute of Social Security against a civil servant of the agency accused of ‘negligent conduct’ in acting in legal proceedings.

The action was filed during the validity of the old improbity law. After the new rule was sanctioned, the civil servant appealed to the STF asking for the application of the five-year statute of limitations – provided for in the new LIA, which previously was longer – for the filing of the action, which would overturn the INSS onslaught.

In addition, the other two on the agenda question the provision of the new LIA that indicates that only the Public Ministry has the legitimacy to file a misconduct action. The Plenary will express its opinion on the referendum on the preliminary injunction granted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes to establish that interested legal entities are also authorized to file a lawsuit for improbity.

In April, the rapporteur minister ordered the suspension of the statute of limitations for appeals that ask for the retroactive application of the new Administrative Improbity Law, until the case is judged by the STF. The National Council of Justice indicates that at least 1,147 cases are on hold, awaiting the decision of the highest court on the matter.

To Estadão, the São Paulo Attorney General had pointed out that the eventual decision of the STF could reach, in the State alone, about 15 thousand cases. The head of the São Paulo Public Ministry also warned of the effects of the decision for the 2022 elections, indicating that, if the retroactivity of the law is recognized, many politicians who are currently ineligible will be able to run again immediately.

Among those awaiting the STF’s understanding of the new LIA are politicians convicted of administrative impropriety who aim to compete in the 2022 electoral race. the decision of the Supreme. However, the ex-mandatory resumed political rights for a few hours.

The same happened with the former governor of the Federal District José Roberto Arruda, who became eligible after an injunction given by the president of the Superior Court of Justice Humberto Martins during the judicial recess, but became ineligible again after the order was overturned by the rapporteur of the case.







