The STF (Federal Supreme Court) must judge next Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) the constitutionality of the payment of amendments to the budget rapporteur. The trial began last Wednesday (Dec 7), but was interrupted without any minister having voted.
The Court will judge 4 lawsuits on the subject, filed by the Citizenship, PSB, Psol and PV parties. The actions are being reported by Minister Rosa Weber, who presides over the Supreme Court. The magistrate had released the cases for trial on December 1.
In the last Wednesday’s session, Weber read the report of the processes. The ministers also heard the manifestations of the parties to the actions and entities that participate in the judgment as “Friends of the Court”.
The National Congress asked the STF to reject the actions, claiming that the rapporteur’s amendments are “constitutional, legal and regimental, and the budget execution of the general rapporteur’s amendments observes the same parameters of impersonality, publicity and transparency of the other budget headings”🇧🇷 read the full of the document (450 KB).
As found the Power360, the judgment in the Court is important for the advancement of the ceiling-breaking PEC in Congress. The rapporteur’s amendments work as fuel to approve the proposal in the Chamber. If there is money to pay in the range of R$ 5 billion to R$ 10 billion in amendments for deputies, this lubricates the negotiation environment.
Despite deputies publicly denying the connection between the themes, the Power360 found out that there will be a reaction from the Legislature if the ministers of the Supreme decide for unconstitutionality.
Even with less force in the last few days, part of the deputies still defends in the Chamber the constitutionalization of the rapporteur’s amendments within the ceiling-breaking PEC. The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), even defended that the Senate incorporated this theme in the text of the proposal.
Lula had a private dinner last Thursday (Dec. 8) with minister Roberto Barroso. The leadership of the Chamber suspected an action by the president-elect in favor of the Supreme Court overturning the rapporteur’s amendments. Barroso will be the next President of the Court and is very close to Minister Rosa Weber, who decided to put the matter on trial.
Behind the scenes, the PT denies any influence on the issue, but deputies will deal with the issue cautiously. The STF began the trial of the amendments last week. AGU and RMPclose to the president Jair Bolsonarodefended the maintenance of the mechanism. Lawyers in the House and Senate, ditto.
the minister Rose Weber, rapporteur of the process, has not yet read her vote. Will do it on the 4th. Chances are high that the trial will not end this week.
Furthermore, there are stillThere are political movements proposing an intermediate solution to the STF: not to stop the release, but to increase transparency and criteria. This has already been incorporated by Congress for the rapporteur amendments in 2023, with the beginning of the process indicating the name of each deputy or senator who asked for the resources.
Meanwhile, in the Chamber, this week will be a discussion on the text that came from the Senate. O Power360 found it almost impossible for the text to pass through the analysis of the deputies without some change.
There is a tendency among ministers to overthrow the mechanism. But there are also movements in another direction. An alternative is for the STF not to stop the release, but to increase transparency and criteria.
WHAT ARE?
The amendments are a part of the Budget that the rapporteur of the LOA (Annual Budget Law) defines the destination, but there is not enough transparency about where the resources are used and who asks for them. This type of amendment has been negotiated between deputies and senators to enable the approval of projects of interest to the government.
The Presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), sought out the ministers of the Court this week to convince them to keep paying the budget rapporteur’s amendments.
In a meeting on Monday (Dec. 5), the heads of the two Houses of Congress arrived at a new formula to provide more transparency and rationality to distribution. However, the settlement should not take effect in the trial this Wednesday (Dec 7).
O Power360 found that the ministers of the Court are resistant to maintaining the rapporteur’s amendments and that, for the time being, they tend to judge them unconstitutional. Only an exceptionality could reverse this scenario.
Here is the proposal for formatting the rapporteur’s amendments suggested by the Chamber and the Senate to the STF:
- 2.5% of the total would be distributed by the President of the Chamber;
- 2.5% of the total would be distributed by the President of the Senate;
- of the remaining 95%, 2/3 would go to the Chamber, 1/3 to the Senate – the amount would be divided proportionally between the benches in both Houses;
- all amendments would have transparency with the specification of the name of the congressman linked to the transfer.
HISTORIC
In November 2021, STF minister Rosa Weber suspended the transfers of so-called rapporteur amendments monocratically, a decision later endorsed by the STF by 8 votes to 2. Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques had votes.
The magistrate’s decision was given in the lawsuit filed by Psol. According to the party, the execution of the amendments violates the principles of legality, transparency, social control of public finances, and the system of parliamentary amendments.
In December, Weber released the amendments, considering “enough” the measures adopted by the National Congress, in an attempt to give more transparency to the amendments, to justify the removal of the suspension. The minister also cited the “risk of harm” that the stoppage would affect essential services.
🇧🇷The need to protect the continuity of public services provided to the community in general – as a permanent way for people to access their basic rights and conditions for a dignified existence – has guided the jurisprudence of this Supreme Court”, said the minister in the decision. Here’s the full of the document (258 KB).
For lawyer Cristiano Vilela, member of Caoeste (American Conference of Subnational Electoral Bodies) and master in constitutional law, there is no clarity about the criteria and the origin of the indications for the allocation of resources from the rapporteur’s amendments, which may violate the principle advertising and morality.
“The referred amendments are executed without knowing the specified, individualized and published information, making it more difficult to control and supervise the allocation of budgetary resources”, stated.
Lawyer Guilherme Amorim Campos da Silva, PhD in State Law from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo), said that the rapporteur’s amendments violate 2 fundamental precepts arising from the Federal Constitution: popular sovereignty and the separation of functions of the power.
“First, the amendment by the general rapporteur violates the fundamental precept of popular sovereignty, insofar as the direct exercise of power by citizens, provided for in paragraph 1 of article 1 of CRFB/88, through social control is absolutely hampered by lack of publicity.” said.
“Secondly, the special regime of parliamentary budget programming by the amendment of the general rapporteur shifts the function of drafting laws, which has the objective of controlling the executive function, to the exercise of administrative materialization of budget execution”, concluded.
