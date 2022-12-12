Constitutionality of the amendments must be defined in the next 4th; Judgment is important for the advancement of the ceiling-piercing PEC

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) must judge next Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) the constitutionality of the payment of amendments to the budget rapporteur. The trial began last Wednesday (Dec 7), but was interrupted without any minister having voted.

The Court will judge 4 lawsuits on the subject, filed by the Citizenship, PSB, Psol and PV parties. The actions are being reported by Minister Rosa Weber, who presides over the Supreme Court. The magistrate had released the cases for trial on December 1.

In the last Wednesday’s session, Weber read the report of the processes. The ministers also heard the manifestations of the parties to the actions and entities that participate in the judgment as “Friends of the Court”.

The National Congress asked the STF to reject the actions, claiming that the rapporteur’s amendments are “constitutional, legal and regimental, and the budget execution of the general rapporteur’s amendments observes the same parameters of impersonality, publicity and transparency of the other budget headings”🇧🇷 read the full of the document (450 KB).

As found the Power360, the judgment in the Court is important for the advancement of the ceiling-breaking PEC in Congress. The rapporteur’s amendments work as fuel to approve the proposal in the Chamber. If there is money to pay in the range of R$ 5 billion to R$ 10 billion in amendments for deputies, this lubricates the negotiation environment.

Despite deputies publicly denying the connection between the themes, the Power360 found out that there will be a reaction from the Legislature if the ministers of the Supreme decide for unconstitutionality.

Even with less force in the last few days, part of the deputies still defends in the Chamber the constitutionalization of the rapporteur’s amendments within the ceiling-breaking PEC. The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), even defended that the Senate incorporated this theme in the text of the proposal.

Lula had a private dinner last Thursday (Dec. 8) with minister Roberto Barroso. The leadership of the Chamber suspected an action by the president-elect in favor of the Supreme Court overturning the rapporteur’s amendments. Barroso will be the next President of the Court and is very close to Minister Rosa Weber, who decided to put the matter on trial.

Behind the scenes, the PT denies any influence on the issue, but deputies will deal with the issue cautiously. The STF began the trial of the amendments last week. AGU and RMPclose to the president Jair Bolsonarodefended the maintenance of the mechanism. Lawyers in the House and Senate, ditto.

the minister Rose Weber, rapporteur of the process, has not yet read her vote. Will do it on the 4th. Chances are high that the trial will not end this week.

Furthermore, there are stillThere are political movements proposing an intermediate solution to the STF: not to stop the release, but to increase transparency and criteria. This has already been incorporated by Congress for the rapporteur amendments in 2023, with the beginning of the process indicating the name of each deputy or senator who asked for the resources.

Meanwhile, in the Chamber, this week will be a discussion on the text that came from the Senate. O Power360 found it almost impossible for the text to pass through the analysis of the deputies without some change.

There is a tendency among ministers to overthrow the mechanism. But there are also movements in another direction. An alternative is for the STF not to stop the release, but to increase transparency and criteria.

WHAT ARE?