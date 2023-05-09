The Federal Supreme Court (STF) began judging complaints against over 250 people involved in the January 8 coup acts. It is the fourth group investigated, totaling 800 of the 1,300 complaints filed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The virtual trial started at midnight and will end on Monday (15). In the virtual modality, the ministers deposit the votes in an electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.

The first vote was cast by the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who spoke in favor of the accusations for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, qualified damage and incitement to crime.

If the majority of ministers accept the accusations, the accused will start to respond to a criminal action and become defendants in the process, and may be convicted or acquitted at the end of the procedure.

To date, the Court has made 550 defendants under investigation.