In 2019, the 1st Panel accepted a complaint against the mayor for the accusation of having received BRL 106,000 in bribes

The 1st Panel of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) scheduled for Tuesday (June 6, 2023) the trial of the appeal in which the President of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira (PP-AL) contests the decision that made him defendant for passive corruption.

Date was set after Minister Dias Toffoli released the case for trial, suspended by a request for view made in 2020.

Complaint

In October 2019, the collegiate accepted a complaint proposed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) against Lira for the accusation of receiving R$ 106,000 in bribes in kind.

Despite the decision, the criminal action was not opened and Lira did not effectively become a defendant because the decision was appealed. This is the appeal that will be judged on the 3rd (6.jun).

The case dates back to 2012, when one of the deputy’s advisors was caught at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, trying to fly to Brasília with the amount. After the incident, Arthur Lira himself admitted to having paid for the adviser’s round-trip tickets to the capital of São Paulo, but claimed not to know about the money.

The complaint also stated that the bribe was paid by the then president of CBTU (Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos), Francisco Colombo, to raise political support to remain in office.

Arthur Lira’s defense declared in the process that the investigations were not able to prove that the deputy acted in the sense of “to receive” and that the charges were based solely on the word of a whistleblower known to be “Enemy of the Deputy”.

With information from the Brazil Agency.