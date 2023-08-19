Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2023 – 1:32 pm

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) is one vote away from freeing judges to judge cases sponsored by the law firms of their family members.

The Code of Civil Procedure determines that magistrates must declare themselves unable to judge clients of their husbands, wives and third-degree relatives.

The impediment rule is even valid for processes that are in charge of other offices, that is, the judge cannot analyze any action of those who have hired legal services with their family members.

The score is 5 to 3. The judgment is underway in the virtual plenary of the STF. In this modality, there is no debate or meeting of ministers. Votes are recorded on an online platform.

The rule applies to the STF ministers themselves. Gilmar Mendes, Cristiano Zanin and Dias Toffoli are married to lawyers. Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, for example, is the father of a constitutionalist.

The action is filed by the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB). The class entity claims that judges would need to demand from relatives a daily list of their clients’ relationship and could be penalized for “information that is with third parties”.

“The device now contested serves only to disgrace some magistrates, because when there is an interest in reaching or defiling them, certainly to embarrass them because they have already issued a decision(s) contrary to their eventual detractors , these lend themselves to doing extra-auto research to obtain the necessary information to point out the impediment that the magistrate is unaware of”, argued the AMB when filing the process in 2018.

Minister Gilmar Mendes, dean of the STF, presented the predominant vote so far. He argued that the restriction violates the principles of reasonableness and proportionality.

The argument is that it is not possible to demand that magistrates know the portfolio of clients of their relatives’ offices. “A large part of my office’s workforce is involved in checking impediments, failing to assist in the judgment of causes”, he lamented.

Lawyers Cristiano Zanin Martins and Valeska Martins, who defend Lula

Zanin’s wife takes over the couple’s office and the actions of Lava Jato that he left in the STF

Gilmar also argued that, in practice, the rule is “unfeasible” because of the rotation between law firms.

“Law firms are formed, broken up and dissolved. Employed lawyers are hired and fired,” she stated. “To observe the impediment rule, it is not enough to check the name of the lawyer in the action. It is essential to check the parts of the process, checking the letterhead on which the petitions are published.”

The vote also states that the distribution of cases is random and that the impediment must be “exceptional”. “The job of the judge is to judge. Accepting that the parties use refusal as a means of tarnishing the judge’s reputation is to diminish not only the judge’s personality, but the image of the Judiciary,” added the dean.

The dean was accompanied by Cristiano Zanin, Luiz Fux, Dias Toffoli and Nunes Marques. In his vote, Zanin stated that control is “practically impossible” and that the rule could harm relatives of magistrates.

Reporter

Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur for the case, voted to maintain the offside rule. He argued that it was created to “ensure a fair and impartial trial”. “Although in some cases it may be difficult to identify the law firm’s client list, the rule provided for in the Code of Civil Procedure is far from impossible to comply with”, he countered. He was followed by Rosa Weber and Luís Roberto Barroso.