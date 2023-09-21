Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2023 – 21:35

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumed this Wednesday, 20th, the judgment on whether or not to adopt a time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. With the vote of Minister Dias Toffoli, the score was five to two against the thesis that says that indigenous peoples can only claim lands that they occupied on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Constitution. Voting will resume in this Thursday’s session, the 21st. If one more minister rejects the landmark, a majority will be formed in the Court.

The process in the Supreme Court projects a clash with the Legislature. It was discussed at the same time as the debate on the topic progresses in Congress. In May, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill to restrict demarcations. The proposal is now before the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ).

Yesterday, the CCJ session was marked by direct messages to STF ministers. Senators defend what they consider to be Congress’s prerogative to legislate on the matter.

By placing the action on the agenda, the president of the STF, Rosa Weber, contradicted the ruralist bench and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who was sympathetic to the bill. Deputies and senators linked to agriculture hoped to dissuade the Court from resuming the trial.

Rosa Weber, known for defending human rights issues, is racing against time to vote on the case. The minister is compulsorily retiring at the end of the month and signaled to her colleagues that she would not like to leave the court without participating in this trial.

Reviews collected by Estadão They say that, if the ministers decide that the thesis is unconstitutional, the bill will be put in check. The PL deals with other topics, which may continue to be processed, but the section on the time frame will need to be revised.

“I understand that the PL, internally, could even be processed. However, the STF could again declare its unconstitutionality. In other words, it would be harmless. It would have no effect in practice”, said constitutionalist Georges Abboud, professor at PUC in São Paulo.

Stone clause

If parliamentarians insist on voting on the PL, the Supreme Court would have at least two paths available. Wait for the movement in Congress and, if the project is approved and promulgated, wait for some action to be filed to analyze the issue again. The second alternative would be a prior constitutionality control.

Preventive action takes place, as a rule, when there is a risk of violating essential clauses of the Constitution.

“The Supreme Court will make a decision that will certainly be common sense, but a PL has no possibility of overriding the Constitution. What is at stake is the interpretation of the Constitution given by its highest interpreter, which is the Federal Supreme Court. A PL will not change this”, defended the former Secretary of Justice of the State of São Paulo Belisário dos Santos Júnior.

The former secretary states that, based on the STF’s judgment, even a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) would have difficulty succeeding: “These indigenous rights are an immutable clause and cannot be changed”.

The case’s rapporteur, Edson Fachin, spoke out against the time frame, as did ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin, Luís Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli. The five understand that the right of communities to territories they traditionally occupied does not depend on a fixed date. Ministers Nunes Marques and André Mendonça voted in favor of the thesis.

The trial entered its tenth session yesterday. Toffoli was the only one to vote and stated that demarcations depend on a proven link with the territory, but that this link is not necessarily on the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

“It is a controversy that is judged, if we look at it from the perspective of history, by the invaders. We are here to judge the pacification of a historic situation. We are judging the fate of the original people of our country,” he said.

‘Independents’

In the Legislature, the vote on the time frame was postponed until next week. “This is where decisions are made, not in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court only has to uphold the Constitution. It’s not deliberating whether we did it right or wrong”, stated senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) during the House’s CCJ session.

For the rapporteur, senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO), the STF could only comment on the issue when the law is sanctioned. While the discussion is in Congress, he states, the Court cannot intervene. “They are independent bodies. The Supreme Court cannot, without due legal process, say that Parliament cannot legislate on this. Everyone fulfills their role.”

Senators give ‘messages’ to Court ministers

Senators took advantage of the discussion of a project that seeks to transform the time frame into law – a principle that only allows the demarcation of indigenous lands occupied until 1988, the year the Constitution was promulgated – to send messages to the Federal Supreme Court. The Court follows the opposite path and continues with the judgment that could overturn the thesis.

The session of the House Constitution and Justice Committee was full of messages to ministers. “We have to be the size of a senator, which is no smaller than a Supreme Court minister. We have mechanisms to stop these abuses”, stated Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM). “We cannot here give up our prerogative to legislate, otherwise we will close Congress altogether and wait for all issues to be resolved by the STF”, said Sérgio Moro (União-PR). (COLLABORATE WITH LEVY TELES)