25% of the current president’s voters think the Court’s work is “good” or “great”; rate drops to 11% among those who voted for Bolsonaro

Search PowerDate held from December 16 to 18, 2023, shows that the work of the ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) is better evaluated by voters who say they voted for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) than by those who declare that they chose their opponent in the 2nd round of the election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Among those who voted for the PT member, 25% say that the performance of the magistrates is “excellent” or “good”. The rate drops to 11% among the former president's voters.

Those who evaluate the Court's work as “bad” or “terrible” that's 33% of Lula's voters. The percentages rise by 9 percentage points among those who say they voted for Bolsonaro, reaching 42%.

In the PT group, 29% have an assessment “regular” of the Court's work and another 13% were unable to respond. Among Bolsonarists, the percentages are 31% and 16%, respectively.

In the general population stratum, the PowerDate shows that the Court's assessment fluctuated unfavorably in the last half of 2023. The STF ends the year positively evaluated by only 19% of voters. know more in this report.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from December 16th to 18th, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 244 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 16 to 18, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 244 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device's keyboard. The study's confidence interval is 95%.

To make reading easier, the search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and percentages in variable crossing tables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the company's own resources. PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.