publisher3i

publisher3 – https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/author/editora3/

06/16/2023 – 4:15 pm

Share



A decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) placed a pineapple for the banks to peel. According to the understanding of the Court, which formed a majority on Tuesday (13), it was defined that PIS and Cofins were due on financial income earned by banks between 1999 and 2014. According to Febraban projections, the resolution would immediately cost around R$ 12 billion. The government, in turn, estimates that the undue exemption exceeds R$ 115 billion. Faced with such an unexpected expense, the entity said it was evaluating the agreement signed by the Supreme Court to decide the next step. They even consider entry with an appeal. To determine the new rule, the collegiate overturned the TRF-4 measure, which maintained the exemption on all business activity, including on revenues. According to the STF, operating revenues are included in the billing concept, which is the basis for calculating PIS and Cofins. According to Febraban, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Daycoval, GMAC, Itaú Unibanco, Mercantil do Brasil and Santander would have financial compensation to be made to public coffers. Of the banks, Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, Caixa Econômica Federal, Citibank, Safra and Votorantim do not have contingencies, as they are banks that adhere to Refis (Law No. 12,865/2013) or do not have lawsuits on the subject.























