Representatives of indigenous peoples, the federal government and Congress will meet this Monday, the 5th, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), seeking an agreement on the time frame for demarcating indigenous lands. This is the first meeting of the special conciliation committee appointed by STF minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of five actions that discuss the constitutionality of the Temporal Framework Law – approved in September 2023 by the National Congress. The work is expected to be completed by December 18 of this year.

The objective of the meeting is to seek consensus on the thesis that indigenous peoples only have the right to occupy the lands occupied at the time of the promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988.

The conflict stems from the fact that, just hours before Congress approved the Law, the thesis had been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Federal Court. The idea is defended by representatives of agribusiness, while indigenous leaders contest the text, arguing that these populations were already in Brazil long before the Constitution.

According to the STF, the commission will be formed by six representatives appointed by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples (Apib), six by Congress, four by the federal government, two by the States and one by the municipalities.

The plaintiffs will also be able to appoint representatives. The five lawsuits were filed by right-wing and left-wing political parties, including the PT, the party of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the PL, of former President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as PP, Republicanos, PDT, PV, PCdoB, Rede Sustentabilidade and PSOL.

“The objective is for the negotiations to include the participation of representatives from different sectors of society, ensuring that all voices are heard and respected,” explained the STF, in a note.

In April, Gilmar Mendes suspended all legal proceedings that discuss the issue. He acknowledged an apparent conflict between possible interpretations of the Temporal Framework Law approved by Congress and the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in the judgment of an Extraordinary Appeal, which could “generate a situation of severe legal uncertainty.”

The legislation was enacted by Congress precisely after the Supreme Federal Court declared the type of cut-off line used to guide the demarcation of indigenous lands unconstitutional. The Temporal Framework only allows the demarcation of lands that were already occupied or disputed by indigenous peoples up until October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Constitution.

“I am particularly concerned about the situation of the legal proceedings that discuss the constitutionality of Law 14.701/2023, as the lack of definition regarding the appropriate constitutional interpretation on the subject may lead to the issuing of judicial decisions whose eventual purification of the legal system, after a future ruling by the Federal Supreme Court, may prove impossible, with serious harm to the parties involved (indigenous communities, federative entities or individuals)”, pointed out Gilmar Mendes.