02/01/2024 – 20:26

One year after vandals vandalized public bodies and facilities in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will promote the exhibition: “After January 8th: Reconstruction, memory and democracy”.

The objective of the initiative is to preserve the institutional memory of the STF. The exhibition will feature scenes that symbolize the resumption of the House's activities in the face of the coup attempt, and also the efforts of the teams involved in the reconstruction and restoration of the Supreme Court's heritage.

Part of the exhibition will display pieces from the “Pontos de Memória” project, implemented shortly after the anti-democratic acts. This is an exhibition of damaged pieces, fragments resulting from the violence and other physical traces of the attack.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be attended by the president of the STF, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, and will take place at Hall dos Bustos next Monday, 8th, at 2pm. Other ministers, authorities and guests will be present.

The following day, Tuesday, 9th, the general public will have access to the exhibition that will take place on the ground floor of the Headquarters Building, from 1pm to 5pm.

Exhibition: “After January 8: Reconstruction, memory and democracy”; Visitation open to the public: Tuesday (9), from 1pm to 5pm; Location: ground floor of the STF Headquarters Building.