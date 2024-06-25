A USP survey shows that from 1988 to 2004, there were only 36 times; in the comparison between 2005 and 2022, there was a 1,660% increase in decisions of this kind

A survey carried out by a researcher from USP (University of São Paulo) shows that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) has decided at least 636 on the mandate of congressmen since 2005. The research covers the period from 1988 to 2022, but the number of decisions of this type has become more frequent in the last two decades.

From 1988 to 2004, the Supreme Court made only 36 decisions of this kind. According to research, in this interval there is “low and sparse occurrence of decisions”. From 2005 onwards, the total is 636 –the equivalent of an increase of 1,660%.

The research was carried out by political scientist and doctoral candidate at Harvard Gabriela Fischer Armani. The decisions concern all processes that could have some type of impact on the mandates of congressmen.

The analysis of decisions in 3 different spheres was taken into account: criminal (such as inquiries, criminal actions, investigations, precautionary measures, etc.), electoral (those that emerge from conflicts related to elections, such as electoral crime, challenge to office, etc.) and “parliamentary” (conflicts that begin in “parliamentary arena” and will end up at the Supreme Court, such as discussions regarding appointment, resignation or revocation proceedings).

From the analysis of the data collected, Fischer noticed patterns in the Court’s performance, causing the research to be divided into 4 periods.

The 1st, in which there was the smallest number of decisions regarding the mandate of deputies and senators, was from 1988 to 2004. Of the 36 decisions, 30 are in the criminal sphere. Among them, 22 concern decisions on the merits or closure of criminal cases.

In the next cycle, from 2005 to 2014, 240 decisions of this type were detected. In the division by sphere, 127 belong to the criminal sphere, 84 are from the parliamentary sphere and another 28 from the electoral sphere. The period, according to Fischer, inaugurated the “systematic criminal process” of federal congressmen, in which more actions reached Court decisions.

The period coincides with the beginning of the trials involving politicians in the Mensalão scandal. Many cases went to the STF because of the privileged forum, a mechanism that gives certain authorities the right to be judged by higher courts.

“This cycle presents the rise of parliamentary decisions, and this also has to do with Mensalão. Because unlike Lava Jato, the strategy of many politicians was to resign, so discussions about running for office were also related. There were revocations and a lot of resignations, and this leads to disputes over who will take over the mandate and end up before the Supreme Court.”says the researcher.

She also justifies this increase due to the Clean Record Law, established in 2010 and which regulates restrictions on eligibility.

In the 3rd period, from 2015 to 2018the researcher points to an inversion in the prevalence of spheres and a new pattern of cases: of the 275 decisions, 198 are in the criminal sphere – with varying types of measures, such as precautionary measures, arrest in the act, searches and seizures. Another 62 belong to the parliamentary sphere and 14 to the electoral sphere.

In the same way that the previous period is marked by Mensalão, the years of the 3rd cycle identified by Fischer include Lava Jato. For her, the operation was a milestone, changing the “modus operandi” until nowadays.

“In Mensalão, although there were criminal prosecutions of many politicians, this was apparently not a strategy even for the Public Ministry. This comes from 2015, and has everything to do with Lava Jato. In other words, the demand changes – it is more varied and greater – and the Supreme Court also begins to accept more, proportionally, these demands.”he declares.

The conclusion is that the 4 years that comprise the period represent a general increase in the frequency of decisions on mandate control, caused, according to the researcher, by the proportional increase in the criminal and parliamentary spheres.

Regarding the most recent period, from 2019 to June 2022, the peculiarity is the drop in the number of decisions. There were 121 in total, 98 from the criminal sphere, 18 from the electoral sphere and 7 from the parliamentary sphere, characterized by an abrupt decrease in the latter sphere.

“Despite the reduction, the variety of decisions remained. It seems that, after the peak period of the Lava Jato operation, the court continued to have to deal with – or make use of – the door that opened”says the research.

Tension with Congress

The researcher’s assessment is that the tension between Congress and the Supreme Court has grown over time, considering the increase in STF decisions that focus on actions that could impact the mandate of deputies and senators.

An example of the tension that has been established between both powers is Congress’s reaction to Supreme Court decisions, such as the limitation of monocratic decisions or the project that wants to define an 8-year term for ministers.

According to Fischer, part of this delicate relationship is a reflection of a judiciary that has become more active over the years, which leads to what she classifies as a “unpredictability of political life”since, as there is more judicialization of cases involving politicians, it is expected that the class of congressmen will seek, in some way, to protect themselves.

“Part of this tension has to do with the fact that today many congressmen have some issues in the Judiciary […] There are so many possibilities for the Supreme Court to interfere in someone’s political life that it is even expected, in some way, that congressmen become more defensive, or even want to attack back. It’s an unpredictability that wasn’t in the game 10 years ago.”says Fischer.

However, the researcher also credits part of the problem to the deputies and senators themselves who were elected, sometimes with speeches discrediting the Judiciary. For her, many of congressmen’s criticisms of ministers’ decisions or the Court may have to do with demands from their respective electoral bases.

“I wouldn’t say that some PECs come because the Supreme Court is interfering in someone’s mandate. I think they are more afraid because there is a more active Judiciary, but at the same time there are many congressmen who were elected surfing the wave of this anti-judiciary discourse”he pondered.

Fischer also points out another factor for the tension in the relationship: the reaction of Congress, which helped to increase the number of decisions taken by the STF regarding mandates.

“Congress has often legitimized this action by the Supreme Court. The demands, especially the parliamentary ones, are those that congressmen ask the STF to interfere in the mandates of others, so there is an element of political competition”it says.