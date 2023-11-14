Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 20:05

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Tuesday, 14th, to validate sections of the Criminal Organizations Law, in force since 2013, which regulates the investigation and fight against organized crime.

The trial is underway in the virtual plenary session of the STF. In this modality, votes are recorded on the online platform and there is no debate or meeting of ministers.

The issue was taken to the STF by the former Social Liberal Party (PSL), currently União Brasil, which questioned sections of the legislation. The party claimed that the rules were too abstract and paved the way for disproportionate punishments.

See the questioned excerpts:

– Anyone who obstructs an investigation into a criminal organization is also responsible for the crime;

– Public officials definitively convicted of criminal organization are prohibited from holding public functions and positions within eight years of serving their sentence;

– Public Prosecutor’s Office must monitor cases in which there is suspicion of police participation in the crimes of a criminal organization;

– Anyone who collaborates with the investigation waives the right to silence and must make a commitment to tell the truth.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, voted to validate the changes. The only observation made by the minister was that whistleblowers maintain the right to silence.

“All legislative changes with the aim of guaranteeing criminal prosecution and greater efficiency in the production of evidence, especially in the field of organized crime, became necessary given the complexity of violated legal rights and the growing structuring and branching of criminal organizations, which They rely on substantial financial resources and, often, on the cooperation of public agents,” wrote the minister.

He was accompanied entirely by Luiz Fux, Gilmar Mendes, Luiz Edson Fachin, Rosa Weber (retired) and Marco Aurélio Mello (retired).