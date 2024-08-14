The Court resumed the trial of the unconstitutionality action against the Brazilian Aeronautics Code, which defines rules for the investigation

THE STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) to recognize the constitutionality of the provisions of the Brazilian Aeronautical Code which define rules for conducting air accident investigations, such as the confidentiality of documents.

The trial was resumed with the vote of Alexandre de Moraes. The minister fully supported the rapporteur, Nunes Marques, in declaring the constitutionality of the law. Flávio Dino opened a partial dissent.

Here is the score so far:

for the constitutionality of the code: Nunes Marques (rapporteur), Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça, Edson Fachin and Luiz Fux;

for the unconstitutionality of the code: Flavio Dino.

ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) 5667under analysis, requests the unconstitutionality of provisions of the Brazilian Aeronautical Codechanged by law 12,970 of 14which provides for Sipaer (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention System).

Sipaer’s purpose is to plan, guide, coordinate, control and execute the activities of investigation and prevention of aeronautical accidents in Brazil, and is under the responsibility of Cenipa, which carried out the on-site expertise of the accident from Vinhedo. The entity is responsible for the aerial investigation.

The provisions questioned by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in 2017 restrict the use of the system’s analyses and conclusions as evidence in judicial and administrative proceedings. It also states that the material should only be provided with judicial authorization.

VOTES

According to Moraes, the Brazilian Aeronautics Code, when regulating investigations at Sipaer, focuses on prevention and does not allow evidence to be used in court for possible application of sanctions.

The minister said that there does not appear to be any unconstitutionality in preserving evidence whose sources would be hindered if it were shared immediately.

The analysis began in the virtual plenary on August 27, 2021, when Nunes Marques voted to dismiss the request.

For the rapporteur, the legislation follows international rules by establishing a dual investigation model: the criminal one, conducted by the police authority and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which verifies evidence of crime, and the Sipaer investigation, to prevent new air accidents.

Dino argued that there are two parallel investigations and two systems with different objectives. Therefore, a dynamic would be necessary that takes into account the duality and prevents one from overlapping the other.

The minister also stated that the “absolute prominence” from Sipaer can frustrate research and interfere with healthy institutional competition to obtain results.

“I have not seen a clear imposition that the entire Brazilian justice system be, in practice, subordinated to the Sipaer investigation. I do not think that is in line with due process of law.”he said.

For Cristiano Zanin, since the law was enacted 10 years ago, there has been no news of any harm to the investigations.

AIR CRASH

At the beginning of the trial, the president of the Court, Minister Roberto Barroso, expressed his regret and expressed his solidarity with the people who lost family members and friends in the worst plane crash in Brazil since 2007, which killed 62 people (58 passengers and 4 crew members) on Friday (9 August). The ATR 72-500 aircraft, flight 2283, from Voepass, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was bound for Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo.

The Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) completed the initial investigation at the site on Monday (12 August).

“The Air Force’s primary function is to collect evidence of accidents that occur in order to prevent new accidents, that is, to identify failures“said Moraes in his vote.

The minister also stated that, in the accident in Vinhedo (SP), the investigative system could determine what should not be done, to improve mechanisms. “It is important to prevent lives from being put at risk”he said.

This report was written by journalism intern Bruna Aragão under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz.