Court judges Lewandowski’s decision that authorizes Lula’s decree to resume tax rates, reduced by Mourão

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority of votes this Monday (May 8, 2023) to validate the decision of former minister Ricardo Lewandowski who authorized the president’s decree Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) suspend the reduction of the PIS/Pasep and Cofins rates.

Lula published a decree on January 1, 2023 (11,374) to revoke a rule edited by Hamilton Mourão at the end of 2022. He held the position of acting president. Mourão reduced the PIS rate from 0.65% to 0.33% and the Cofins rate from 4% to 2% on financial income from legal entities subject to the non-cumulative calculation regime.

With the decree, Lula seeks to restore the previous percentages. The AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) presented to the Supreme Court a Declaratory Action of Constitutionality to ensure that actions in other instances referring to the rates are aligned with what defines the decree of January 1st.

The body argues that the norm was edited and published at the end of the previous term (in December 2022) without the participation of the transitional government. Lewandowski granted the AGU’s request in a monocratic decision before retiring.

The vote (here’s the full – 107 KB) went to the judgment of the other ministers, in a virtual plenary, on March 17, when André Mendonça disagreed, and the process was paralyzed by a request for a view (more time for analysis) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

So far, the ministers Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes have followed Lewandowski’s vote, who made reservations (here is the full text of the vote – full – 89 KB).

The injunction pointed out in its statement that Mourão’s measure generates a revenue waiver of BRL 5.823 billion in 2023, according to data presented by the Union.

“The abrupt reduction in rates for ‘turning off the lights’ brought about by the contested rule, with the consequent reduction in the collection of social contributions and the inevitable and immediate damage to the maintenance of social security, does not seem, at first glance, to be in line with the principles of Public Administration”, says Gilmar.

The only one to disagree so far was Minister André Mendonça (here’s the full of the vote – 174 KB). For the magistrate, the information presented by the AGU “were constituted unilaterally, with notoriously inaccurate content, out of context and unaccompanied by explicit technical reasoning“. Mendonça understands that there is no danger of damage indicated by the Union in the case.