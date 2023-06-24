Brazil Agencyi

06/23/2023 – 21:53

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed, this Friday (23), a majority of votes to reject a complaint filed against deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) and former minister Paulo Bernardo.

The case is judged by the virtual plenary of the STF, a modality in which the ministers enter the votes in the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. Judging will end at 11:59 pm.

The process involves a complaint filed in 2017 by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) against the PT summit. At the time, Gleisi and Paulo Bernardo were accused of receiving R$ 1 million from the operations of money changer Alberto Youssef, one of the whistleblowers in Operation Lava Jato.

So far, seven of the current ten members of the Court have voted to dismiss the charges. The vote of the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, prevails. For the minister, the new opinion, sent in March of this year, in which the PGR defended the rejection of the complaint, should be followed.

“I understand that the prosecution’s lack of interest in promoting criminal prosecution in court, due to lack of just cause, due to factors supervening the filing of the complaint, must be accepted at this procedural stage”, said Fachin.

In addition to the rapporteur, ministers Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli and Luís Roberto Barroso also voted to reject the complaint.
























