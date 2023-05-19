In 2019, then-president Jair Bolsonaro cut the number of members of the environmental council from 93 to 26

On Thursday (May 18, 2023), the STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority of votes to confirm the unconstitutionality of the decree issued by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) which reduces the number of members of Conama (National Council for the Environment).

The decree ceased to be in force in February this year, after being revoked by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In December 2021, the STF minister and rapporteur for the action, Rosa Weber, suspended the rule outright. Now, the case is being analyzed definitively by the virtual plenary of the Court, modality in which there is no in-person voting.

By Bolsonaro’s decree, signed in May 2019, the number of Conama members was reduced from 96 to 23, as follows:

10 fixed representatives of the federal government and;

13 rotating representatives drawn: 5 from States; 2 from municipalities; 2 from the business sector and; 4 from environmental entities.



Conama now has more than 100 members in compliance with a decree signed by Lula. The collegiate, created in 1981, has among its attributions:

establishment of norms for environmental licensing;

analysis of penalties applied by Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources);

definition of norms on urban pollution and;

analysis of public and private projects that may have a high impact on the environment.

The body is chaired by the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva. Its members include representatives from all ministries, from each of the 26 state governments and the Federal District, in addition to environmental agencies such as Ibama, the Brazilian Forest Service, ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Conservation and Biodiversity) and ANA (National Agency for Waters).

At least 8 representatives of municipal governments will have seats, respecting the regional distribution. Representatives appointed by the Navy, Army and Air Force will also join the council.

From civil society, there are 23 members, including representatives of environmental organizations, environmental and sanitation professionals, the union movement, rural workers, indigenous representatives, members of the scientific community and representatives of business entities.

With information from Brazil Agency.