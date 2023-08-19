Deputy chased journalist Luan Araújo with a firearm on the eve of the 2022 elections; 7 out of 11 ministers voted

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority this Friday (18.Aug.2023) to make the federal deputy defendant Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) for the crimes of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal embarrassment with the use of a firearm.

With 6 votes in favor and 1 against by 3:30 pm on Friday (18.Aug), the Supreme Court accepted the complaint filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) against the congresswoman after the episode in which she pulled out a firearm and chased the journalist Luan Araujo.

The case took place on the eve of the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. The persecution began after Zambelli and Luan exchanged provocations during a political act in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo.

The trial continues for the taking of the remaining votes. The analysis of the case takes place in the virtual plenary of the STF, a modality in which ministers enter their votes in an electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The virtual session runs until August 21. The Supreme Court is composed of 11 justices.

The rapporteur, Gilmar Mendes, and ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Cristiano Zanin and Roberto Barroso voted to accept the complaint. André Mendonça voted to send the accusations to the 1st instance of Justice.

The majority follows the vote given by Gilmar Mendes. The rapporteur understood that there was sufficient evidence for the initiation of criminal proceedings.

“Even if the defendant carries a weapon, using it outside the limits of personal defense, in a public and ostensive context, even more so on the eve of the elections, in theory, could mean criminal responsibility”said Gilmar.

Carla Zambelli’s defense told Agência Brasil that it will wait for the conclusion of the trial to pronounce.

With information from Brazil Agency