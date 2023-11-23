Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 23/11/2023 – 20:05

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Thursday, 23, to deny the appeal of deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) against the decision that placed her in the dock for chasing a man with a gun on the eve of the second round of the 2022 elections.

Ministers Gilmar Mendes, case rapporteur, Cristiano Zanin, Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin and Dias Toffoli have already voted to maintain the decision that opened criminal action against the deputy.

The trial is underway in the virtual plenary session of the STF. In this modality, ministers do not meet in person or via video conference to discuss the process. Votes are recorded on a virtual platform. Voting is open for a week.

Carla Zambelli’s defense tried to remove the case from the STF, claiming that the case is not related to the exercise of the mandate and should be analyzed in the first instance.

So far, only Gilmar Mendes has presented a written vote. He reiterated that the episode appears to have been motivated by political discussions, which would attract the privileged forum.

“More than once, the jurisdiction of this court to process investigations and possible criminal action focused on the facts narrated by the complaint was established and confirmed,” he wrote.

Carla Zambelli chased a black man along with her security guards in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo, on the eve of the second round of the election. The deputy took out her gun and ran after journalist Luan Araújo to a restaurant in the region. She reacted after hearing that “Tomorrow is Lula” and “You will go back to the manhole you shouldn’t have come from”.

The complaint against the deputy was received by the STF in August. The ministers understood that there was evidence to open a criminal case on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal restraint with the use of a firearm. At the time, only André Mendonça and Kassio Nunes Marques, nominated by former president Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Supreme Court, were against receiving the complaint.

The decision on the merits of the accusations only takes place after the investigation phase – when witnesses are heard and, eventually, new evidence is produced. If convicted, the deputy could face up to ten years in prison.