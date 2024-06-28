Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 20:40

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority in the virtual plenary to force public and private schools to combat cases of bullying and discrimination against students based on their gender, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The National Education Plan, which brings together teaching goals and guidelines for the entire country, already provides for the “eradication of all forms of discrimination” in the school environment.

Seven ministers voted to make it clear that the provision applies to sexist and homotransphobic discrimination. Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the action, justified that “any lack of clarity” could lead to a “decrease in the technical adequacy” of public policies.

“The situation of LGBTI children and young people is especially serious and demands a particularly high level of demand for the suitability, or technical adequacy, of state public policy programming,” argued Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the action.

At the suggestion of Flávio Dino and Cristiano Zanin, schools should adapt the content and methodology of campaigns to different levels of understanding and maturity, according to age groups and educational cycles.

The issue was raised in an action brought by PSOL.

The trial has not been concluded. In the virtual format, the ministers record their votes, without in-person debate or via videoconference. The deadline for voting ends today.

If there is a request for review (more time for analysis), the trial is interrupted for up to 90 days. In cases of a request for a review, the vote must be transferred to the physical plenary.

The majority was formed with the votes of Edson Fachin, Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin and Cármen Lúcia.