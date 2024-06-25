Dias Toffoli clarifies his vote and says he understands decriminalization; the votes of ministers Fux and Cármen Lúcia are missing

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use. In practice, the conduct should not become legal, but will no longer be treated as a crime.

The majority was formed after clarification from Minister Dias Toffoli, who complemented his vote in this session. Luiz Fux and Cármen Lúcia still need to vote. Here is the score:

ministers in favor of the decriminalization of marijuana: Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso (president of the Court), Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber (retired) and Dias Toffoli;

ministers against the decriminalization of marijuana: Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques.

On Thursday (June 20), when the trial resumed, Toffoli had presented a new understanding. According to the minister, the law on drug possession does not have a criminal effect, but rather an administrative one.

However, after doubts regarding his position, the judge explained in this Tuesday’s session (June 25) that voted for decriminalization. Therefore, your vote was added to the majority chain.

Toffoli once again said that he understands the constitutionality of the article 28 of the Drug Law (object under discussion in the Supreme Court), but which considers that the section never penalized the user or possession for personal consumption.

“The establishment of educational measures does not violate the aforementioned constitutional principles, because they do not provide for sanctions as such, but rather measures of a preventive nature, without repressive content“, says Toffoli’s vote.

In the minister’s understanding, the STF would not need to give an interpretation to the article, since the legislator has already done so by not providing for a penalty.

“Therefore, it is unnecessary to declare the rule unconstitutional, or even use the compliant interpretation, to rule out the criminal effects arising from the conviction under art. 28. After all, the legislator himself did this. He formally and legally opted for the decriminalization of drug possession for personal consumption. It’s just an interpretive question“, he stated.

At trial, the Court also analyzes the requirements for differentiating personal use from drug trafficking, one of the central points of the discussion in the Court. The understanding of some ministers for such differentiation varies from 10 to 60 grams.

Edson Fachin said that it is up to Congress to define this issue, while Toffoli argues that the Legislature must present the parameters within 18 months. There is still no definition on this point.

Currently, the Drug Law determines that the definition would be judge’s discretion –which, according to some Supreme Court ministers, opens up gaps for classifying people based on partial and sometimes discriminatory biases based on the color of an individual’s skin.

DECRIMINALIZATION x LEGALIZATION

What is discussed in the trial is the decriminalization of marijuana possession, that is, by decriminalizing the conduct, it is no longer treated as a crime and does not result, for example, in the loss of the first offender for anyone caught with the quantity defined by the Court. for framing for personal use.

However, the conduct will remain illegalsince legalization means that an act or conduct has become permitted through a law, which regulates the practice.

During the trial, the president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, once again said that the STF is not legalizing the substance.

“The Supreme Court is not legalizing drugs, maintaining consumption as illicit behavior, let’s be clear”declared.

Minister Dias Toffoli also stated that the discussion in the Supreme Court deals with decriminalization and not legalization.

“I reiterate that decriminalization cannot be confused with legalization. Legalization is an even more comprehensive approach. It not only authorizes the possession of drugs for personal consumption, but also regulates the production and sale of these substances for medicinal and recreational purposes, similar to what happens with alcohol and tobacco.”he said.

THE JUDGEMENT

The action judged by the Court questions article 28 of the Drug Law (11,343 of 2006), which deals with transport and storage for personal use. The penalties provided for are mild: warning about the effects, community service and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.

The debate in the STF is based on an appeal presented in 2011 by the Public Defender’s Office. The organization questions a decision by the São Paulo Court, which sentenced a man caught in the act with 3 grams of marijuana to provide community services.

The ministers They don’t deal with drug traffickingwhich carries a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison and will remain illegal.

The issue went to the Supreme Court in 2015, but was paralyzed due to a request for a review by then minister Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash in 2017. Upon taking over the place left by Teori, Moraes inherited the case and released it for a vote in November 2018.

Now, the trial is being reported by Gilmar Mendes.

TENSION WITH CONGRESS

The analysis of the topic was one of the main points for the tension created between the Legislature and the Judiciary. The issue under trial is in line with the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) on Drugs (45 of 2023) approved by the Senate and the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies.

The PEC inserts into article 5 of the Constitution the determination that possession or possession of any quantity of drugs or narcotics is a crime. The text still needs to go through a special committee.

According to lawyer Rodrigo Melo Mesquita, the trial being ruled at this time by the STF is not a response to the Congress project, but the approval of the PEC certainly is.

“The Supreme Court is late in judging the case [iniciado em 2015]. The PEC is certainly a response to the judgment that the Supreme Court is making”he stated.

André Mendonça, who voted against decriminalization, stated that the STF is “bypassing the legislator” while continuing to have a favorable majority. The STF’s understanding when judging the issue is based on Congress’s failure to differentiate between possession and trafficking.

The senators included an excerpt in the text currently being processed in Congress to differentiate users from drug dealers. However, there are no clear criteria for how the differentiation would be made, which is the target of criticism from congressmen opposed to the proposal.

The expectation, according to Mesquita, is of a continuous clash through control actions concentrated in the STF if the new constitutional text is approved by the plenary of the Chamber.

The lawyer further stated that “just as Congress has the power to legislate the matter, the Supreme Court has the power to decide on the constitutionality of this norm” if called upon to do so.