Case rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes proposed a 17-year sentence against Antônio Cláudio Alves

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Friday (June 28, 2024) to sentence the man who knocked over and broke a clock donated by Dom João 6º at the Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, to 17 years in prison. The episode took place during the extremist acts of January 8, 2023.

Antônio Cláudio Alves, 32 years old, was charged by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) for the following crimes:

armed criminal association;

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

coup d’etat;

damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of a flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable harm to the victim;

deterioration of listed heritage.

The case rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, requested a 17-year prison sentence for the defendant.

“Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira attempted, through the use of violence and serious threats, to abolish the Democratic Rule of Law, preventing or restricting the exercise of Constitutional Powers, as well as to depose the legitimately constituted government, seeking the seizure of power by the military and the implementation of a dictatorship, because he was against the result of the 2022 elections and because he did not trust the vote count”he stated.

Here is how the ministers voted:

the rapporteur followed: Flavio Dino, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes, Luiz Fux, Carmen Lucia, Cristiano Zanin and Edson Fachin;

Flavio Dino, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes, Luiz Fux, Carmen Lucia, Cristiano Zanin and Edson Fachin; diverged: Luis Roberto Barroso (president of the STF) and André Mendonça.

This Friday (June 28), Moraes reaffirmed that the Court “it will guarantee the accountability of all those responsible” on January 8th. He made the statement in a speech during the 12th Lisbon Forumin Portugal.

THE ACTION

He is from Caldas Novas (GO) and is currently imprisoned at the Professor Jacy De Assis Prison, in Uberlândia (MG). His every action was recorded on the building’s internal circuit.

During testimony, the defendant stated that he was protesting for new elections to be held when other protesters broke through the police barrier, forcing the others – including him – to enter the buildings.

He said he had damaged a window to enter Planalto, the clock and an armchair inside the building. Afterwards, he claimed to have thrown a fire extinguisher at the cameras.