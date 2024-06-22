With a score of 6 to 1, the judgment on “electoral leftovers” will be finalized in the physical plenary after a highlight by André Mendonça

Ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Friday (June 21, 2024) to accept an appeal in the judgment of the “electoral leftovers”. In a virtual plenary, the score was 6 to 1 for the appeal. The conclusion will be in a physical plenary session after a request for highlighting.

The appeal was presented by the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) after the Court decided to review the calculation of the distribution of the remaining seats in the Chamber in February this year. The opinion, however, was not retroactive and would only be applied from 2024.

Now, the date on which it will come into force can be changed by the Supreme Court. The ministers voted in favor: Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Flávio Dino, Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli and Cristiano Zanin. The minister-rapporteur, Cármen Lúcia, voted against. Minister André Mendonça asked for emphasis, taking the final vote to the physical plenary.

To the “electoral leftovers” are the votes distributed in a 3rd phase of counting, a kind of “electoral recap”. Read more about the rules in this article. With the decision, it is determined that all parties and candidates can compete for these vacancies, not just those that reach 80% or more of the electoral quorum.

If the STF changes the validity from 2024 to 2022, 7 deputies will lose their revoked mandates and will be replaced. According to calculations by Abradep (Brazilian Academy of Electoral Law), they are:

They would be replaced by the following politicians: