07/06/2023 – 22:51

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority of votes to maintain the release of payroll loans for beneficiaries of social programs.

However, despite the majority formed in favor of the consignment, Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for a review of the process and suspended the trial. There is no date for its resumption.

In a virtual trial, the ministers decided whether to maintain the injunction of the rapporteur, Minister Nunes Marques, issued last year, to reject the PDT’s action to block the release of personal loans for beneficiaries of the Benefit of Continued Provision (BPC) and Auxílio Brasil ( current Bolsa Familia).

The caption claimed that the payroll deduction can lead to over-indebtedness of vulnerable people, who can compromise the value of the benefit even before the payday.

During the vote, when reaffirming his vote to maintain payroll, Nunes Marques understood that there is no unconstitutionality in offering payroll loans to beneficiaries who wish to have access to loans.

“I do not perceive in the magnum text any normative landmark that justifies taking as unconstitutional the expansion of access to payroll loans. The new limits of the assignable margin are not incompatible with the constitutional precepts suggested by the author”, argued the minister.

The vote was followed by Ministers Edson Fachin, Dias Toffoli, Luiz Fux, Gilmar Mendes and Cármen Lúcia.

The questioned changes are provided for in Law 14,431/2022, sanctioned by former President Jair Bolsonaro. The rule allowed payroll discounts to reach up to 45% of benefits.

The trial took place in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers insert votes into the system and there is no in-person deliberation. The judgment was finalized on Friday (30), and the result was announced today (6).
























