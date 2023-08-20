Union will not be able to collect from the State a debt of R$ 16.4 billion; for the ministers, losses would “convert into losses for the population”

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority to allow the State of Minas Gerais to proceed with negotiations for joining the PATF (Program for Monitoring and Fiscal Transparency). The decision prohibits the Union from blocking state resources for the payment of a debt of R$ 16.4 billion and from taking measures such as registering the State in a list of defaulters.

Created by the complementary law 178 From 2021, the PATF seeks to promote the fiscal balance of states and municipalities and facilitate the payment of debts with the Union. In the action, the government of Minas Gerais states that adherence to the program has become a necessary condition for the refinancing of debts.

The Union prevented Minas Gerais from joining the program because, on the deadline, the authorizing state law had not yet been approved (the norm was only edited 7 days later). With that, the Union could immediately collect a debt of R$ 16.4 billion, with the possibility of blocking State Treasury accounts.

Voting in the STF is being held at virtual plenary, in which ministers cast their votes and there is no debate. Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça, Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli and Rosa Weber followed the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Kassio Nunes Marques.

Earlier, on July 13, Justice Roberto Barroso, Vice President of the Court, had already issued a preliminary decision authorizing the State to proceed with negotiations for adherence to the fiscal transparency program.

In the decision, Barroso stated that breaking the refinancing agreement with the Union could cause severe damage to the continuity of the provision of public services in the State, reaching the population and those most in need. Therefore, he considered it reasonable to exceed the deadline, due to the short period between the deadline and the approval of the authorizing local law. Here’s the full (147 KB).

The injunction was fully granted by Nunes Marques, based on “in substantial damage to state finances, which would be converted into losses for the population”. read the full of the vote (71 KB).