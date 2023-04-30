Ministers also define that the Union presents a new framework for the inspection of trade in 90 days

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority this Saturday (29.Apr.2023) to suspend the call “presumption of good faith” in the acquisition of gold. Ministers Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Dias Toffoli, Rosa Weber and Alexandre de Moraes followed Gilmar Mendes’ decision. Here’s the full of the vote (131 KB). So far, the score is 6-0.

The Court also determines a period of 90 days for the Union to establish a new normative framework for the supervision of the gold market, with measures that “prevent the acquisition of gold extracted from areas of environmental protection and Indigenous Lands”. The trial takes place in a virtual plenary session and is scheduled to end on Tuesday (2.Apr.2023).