O stf (Federal Supreme Court) has already made 1,176 defendants accused of involvement with the acts of the January 8th. The mark was reached on Monday (May 29, 2023) with the end of the trial of the 6th group of defendants.

With the acceptance of the complaints, the defendants will respond to a criminal action and, at the end of the process, they will be convicted or acquitted of the accusations.

Since April, the Court has been judging complaints filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). 1,300 people were denounced who directly participated in the depredation of the headquarters of the STF, the National Congress and the Planalto Palace or who were arrested in the camp that was set up in front of the Army barracks, in Brasília.

Next Thursday (June 1st), the Court will begin the trial of the 7th group of accused.

The defendants respond for incitement to crime, criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état and qualified damage.

