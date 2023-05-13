Former mayor of São Paulo faces investigations into alleged transfers received by Odebrecht totaling R$ 20 million

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) had a tie in the judgment of requests for the archiving of 2 investigations against the Secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of the State of São Paulo and president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab.

The ministers judged in a virtual plenary that ends at 11:59 pm this Friday (May 12, 2023) appeals presented by the former mayor of São Paulo against investigations based on accusations carried out by Operation Lava Jato. Now, the STF needs to publish the result of the judgment. All votes, however, converge on the possibility of the case being taken to the Electoral Court of São Paulo.

The suspicions were that Kassab would have received undue advantages from 2008 to 2014 in campaign donations and in carrying out a set of road works in the capital of São Paulo, such as the Roberto Marinho tunnel, in 2008. The transfers would add up to more than R$ 20 million .

The contributions were made by Benedicto Barbosa da Silva Junior, former president of Odebrecht (now Novonor); Paulo Henyan Yue Cesena, former president of Odebrecht TransPort, the group’s logistics and urban mobility company; and Wesley Batista, from J&F.

The rapporteur for the investigations, Minister Dias Toffoli, voted to dismiss the cases (full here – 318 KB) and was accompanied by ministers Gilmar Mendes, André Mendonça, Edson Fachin, Nunes Marques and Luiz Fux. He says in his vote that, if the Court does not decide to archive the investigations, the investigations must be sent to the State Justice.

“In the present case, so far, there are no consistent, plausible accusatory hypotheses, depending on the minimum evidence (independent of collaboration). On the contrary: to affirm the viability of the investigations, logical leaps would be necessary, based on non-existent premises.“, says the rapporteur.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes disagreed (completely here – 200 KB) of Toffoli’s understanding. It manifested itself for the continuation of the processes. The ministers Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber and the minister Roberto Barroso followed in their vote. O bylaws of the STF provides for the possibility of the President of the Court, held by Minister Rosa Weber, to cast a casting vote (decisive for the tiebreaker) in cases of a tie.

For Moraes, locking the inquiries would be “premature”. The minister follows the understanding of the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) for the continuation of investigations. However, he also indicates the referral of the process to the Electoral Justice of São Paulo. Minister Luiz Fux manifested himself in the same direction, in a divergent vote, leading to the score of 5 to 5.

The Court has a vacant chair since Minister Ricardo Lewandowski retired in April. It’s up to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appoint his replacement. The most likely name is that of his lawyer in the Lava Jato processes, Cristiano Zanin.