Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), voted this Friday (28) to make 200 defendants involved in the coup acts of January 8. With the minister’s vote, the score of the trial is 7-0 for receipt of complaints against the accused.

On Thursday (27) a majority of votes were formed in favor of the accusations. The rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, and ministers Dias Toffoli, Cármem Lúcia, Luiz Fux, Edson Fachin and Luís Roberto Barroso also voted in the same direction. The votes of Rosa Weber, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques are missing.

The virtual vote on the receipt of complaints made by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) runs until 23:59 on Tuesday (2). In the virtual modality, ministers deposit their votes in the electronic system and there is no face-to-face deliberation.

After the end of the trial, the accused will respond to a criminal action and become defendants in the process. Next, Moraes will analyze the maintenance of the prison of the accused who are still being held.

Last week, in the first vote on the case, the Court accepted the complaint and made the first 100 defendants investigated for their participation in the acts.