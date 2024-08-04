Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 17:54

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) has already received four votes in favor of rejecting an appeal filed by the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) that requests the annulment of the vote of former minister Rosa Weber, in favor of decriminalizing abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy. Minister Flávio Dino, the rapporteur for the case, considered that “friends of the Court,” such as the CNBB, do not have the legitimacy to file declaratory appeals in constitutional control proceedings.

Friends of the court, or amicus curiaeis how the Judiciary refers to entities, companies or individuals that enter into a process to offer some type of subsidy or information to the judging body.

Dino’s analysis was accompanied in the virtual plenary by ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia.

The appeal trial will run until August 9, but could end before that if all the ministers speak out.

Weber, who was the rapporteur for the case, received the action in March 2017, but only scheduled it for September 22, 2023.

Days before retiring, she voted to make abortion no longer a crime in Brazil if it is performed up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Currently, legislation only allows the procedure in cases of pregnancy resulting from rape, anencephalic fetuses and if the pregnancy puts the mother’s life at risk.

On the same day as Weber’s vote, Barroso requested that the matter be highlighted, which meant that the issue was removed from the virtual plenary session and analyzed in person by the Court. The STF has not yet set a date for the merits of the case to be assessed again by the ministers.

The CNBB argues that Barroso’s highlight was launched before Weber’s vote and, therefore, the former minister’s position should be annulled. The entity also maintains that the STF did not meet the deadline for her to express herself as an interested party in the process.

“I emphasize that, according to the solid jurisprudence of this Supreme Court, the amicus curiae [amigo da Corte] does not have the right to appeal to file a Statement of Clarification in an objective process of constitutional control”, wrote Dino in his vote against the appeal.