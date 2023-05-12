This week, the Court judges the 4th group of investigated, totaling 800 of the 1,300 complaints filed by the PGR

This Thursday (May 11, 2023) the STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed the score of 4 votes to 0 to make 250 defendants involved in the coup acts of January 8.

This week, the Court judges the 4th group of investigated, totaling 800 of the 1,300 complaints filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic).

So far, in addition to the rapporteur, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Justices Dias Toffoli, Rosa Weber, president of the Court, and Cármen Lúcia have also voted to accept the accusations.

The virtual trial started at midnight on Tuesday (9.May) and will end on Monday (15.May). In the virtual modality, the ministers deposit the votes in an electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.

If the majority of ministers accept the accusations, the accused will start to respond to a criminal action and become defendants in the process, and may be convicted or acquitted at the end of the judicial process of the case.

The accused are responsible for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, qualified damage and incitement to crime.

To date, the Court has made 550 defendants under investigation.

